Entire north east burning because of Citizenship Bill: Zoram Nationalist Party leader Lalduhawma

Lalduhawma, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Mizoram Assembly alleged that the BJP, RSS are trying to rewrite the history on their own way.

Published: 19th January 2019 12:41 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: Zoram Nationalist Party leader Lalduhawma on Saturday said the entire northeast was "burning" because of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"If the bill was enacted, India will no longer be the place that it used to be so we want a secular government at the Centre so that this bill was withdrawn or exemption must be given to the northeast," he said at the opposition rally at the Brigade Parade ground here.

Lalduhawma, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Mizoram Assembly alleged that the BJP, RSS are trying to rewrite the history on their own way.

He said, "We are looking forward to see a new secular government at the Centre so that people of the northeast are protected."

After Lalduhawma ended his speech, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said her party was against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

