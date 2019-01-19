Home Nation

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti seeks separatist leader's release on humanitarian ground

Mehbooba Mufti spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking release of a separatist leader on humanitarian ground.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:20 PM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday seeking release of a separatist leader on humanitarian ground.

"Have spoken with HM requesting his (Shahid ul Islam's) early release on humanitarian grounds as his wife has suffered a brain haemorrhage," she tweeted.

Shahid-ul-Islam, belonging to the moderate Hurriyat group headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2018 and was presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Shahid's wife suffered the brain haemorrhage last week and has since been in hospital.

