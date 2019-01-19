Federal Front proposed by KCR taking shape, says TRS MP K Kavitha

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP K Kavitha Saturday said the federal front proposed by her father and Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at the national-level, was taking shape and her party will certainly play a major role.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference here, Kavitha said the TRS president had said India needs an alternative which is neither the BJP nor Congress because both these parties have been given ample opportunities by the people, which she alleged they have "not utilised."

"In this context, Indian politics needs to change and TRS will certainly play a major role," she said adding the proposed federal front is taking shape.

According to her, in various other organisations and other fronts which have been proposed, one does not agree with the leader being proposed by the other party, but the federal front is not proposing a leader as "we are saying an agenda, a life-changing agenda should be proposed for the nation".

Asked about the mega opposition rally organised by Trinamool Congress in Kolkata, Kavitha said the TRS decided to stay away this time primarily because the Assembly session is going on.

"This is the first Assembly session after the formation of the new government in Telangana (after last year's Assembly elections) and the election of Speaker was there and so it was important that the Leader of the House is here and hence none of us from TRS attended.

"In future, I can assure you TRS party will be participating in various national level programmes," she added.

Responding to another query, she said, "We want neither Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) nor Rahulji (Congress chief Rahul Gandhi) to be given opportunity.

People of the country need an alternative and wherever efforts are going on to remove these two parties the TRS will be there.

Alliances which happen pre-poll should also continue after the elections and the federal front is making all such efforts, she said.