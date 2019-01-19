Women and Child Development Ministry launches FIR against NGO organising Bravery Awards function

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry on Friday said that they have lodged an FIR against the NGO, which has been organising the Bravery Awards, over the alleged involvement of its members in financial irregularities.

According to the Ministry, the Indian Council for Child Welfare has not refunded the unspent balance of Rs 5,44,002 for the year 2015-16 and Rs 83,99,852 and Rs 2,19,70,197 for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively.

“In view of the findings of the internal inquiry committee and the fact that ICCW has failed to refund the unspent balance available with them and their downstream entities on accounts of grants under the National Creche Scheme, the ministry was forced to file an FIR against the ICCW for embezzlement of funds,” the ministry said.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said, “In the past, the bravery awards were organised by an NGO named Indian Council for Child Welfare. However, Government of India supported and encouraged the winners of these awards also. Recently, the financial integrity of ICCW was questioned by Delhi High Court during the hearings of a writ petition.”

In view of the controversy surrounding the NGO, the government dissociated itself from ICCW and revamped the scheme of National Awards for children in 2018 to include Bravery as an additional component in the Pradhan Mantri National Children Awards.