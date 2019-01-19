Home Nation

Former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang says Narendra Modi regime testing time for India's democracy

Gegong Apang said all the previous governments at the Centre believed in federal democracy but the current regime at the centre is busy dividing the country.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang

Former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang (Photo | TMC Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang, who left the BJP after a four-year association earlier this week, said on Saturday the Narendra Modi regime has been a "testing time" for India's democracy and accused it of dividing the country.

"The people in Delhi are diving the country, especially the Northeast. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is an example how a political party is dividing the country," the leader from northeast said.

Apang, who was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Arunachal and had worked under a number of Prime Ministers starting from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, said all the previous governments at the Centre believed in federal democracy but the current regime at the centre is busy dividing the country.

ALSO READ: We are fighting against thieves, says Hardik Patel at opposition rally

"I have been fortunate enough to work under Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narsimha Rao, H.D. Deve Gowdaji, who is present here, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"All those people believed in federal democracy. But the last four years have been testing time for Indian democracy," Apang said addressing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'United India Rally' here.

(Follow LIVE UPDATES from the rally here)

Claiming that the democracy in Arunachal Pradesh was going through "the worst phase", Apang said the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government has refused to start a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the suicide of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul.

"In Arunachal Pradesh democracy is going through the worst phase. A former chief minister of my state has committed suicide while another minister has suffered a mysterious death.

"But the party in power in Arunachal does not want a CBI inquiry. The CBI has become a puppet in their hands.

"We all know how democratically-elected governments are being tortured by those sitting in power. It is a threat to the country's democratic ethos," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang​​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp