Fresh hike in fuel prices: Petrol up 17 paise and diesel hiked by 19 paise
19th January 2019
NEW DELHI: Fuel prices witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday, adding to commuters' woes.
In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 17 paise higher at Rs. 70.72/litre, and diesel at Rs. 65.16/litre after a 19 paise hike.
Also, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.35/litre (increased by 17 paise) and diesel at Rs. 68.22/litre (increased by 20 paise) in Mumbai.
The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.