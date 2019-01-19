Home Nation

Fresh hike in fuel prices: Petrol up 17 paise and diesel hiked by 19 paise

Published: 19th January 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 10:15 AM

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday, adding to commuters' woes.

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 17 paise higher at Rs. 70.72/litre, and diesel at Rs. 65.16/litre after a 19 paise hike.

Also, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.35/litre (increased by 17 paise) and diesel at Rs. 68.22/litre (increased by 20 paise) in Mumbai.

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

