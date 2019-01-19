Home Nation

Himachal cabinet decides to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs

The bill, providing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutes to economically weaker sections in the general category, was passed by Parliament.

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Saturday decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections from the general category in state government services in Class-I, II, III and IV posts, an official spokesperson said here.

With this, Himachal Pradesh became the latest state to decide, in principle, to implement the quota.

The bill, providing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutes to economically weaker sections in the general category, was passed by Parliament during the winter session.

President Ram Nath Kovind has since given his assent to the bill.

The cabinet also decided to implement a scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, to provide them a financial help ranging from Rs two-ten lakh depending on the gravity of the crime, the official said.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh third state to approve quota for poor among upper castes

The amount of compensation would be provided under Women Victims Compensation Fund as decided by the State Legal Services Authority or the District Legal Authority, he said.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill 28 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the office of the deputy commissioner, Sirmaur, on a contract basis.

It decided to fill four posts of civil judges in the high court through direct recruitment from Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The cabinet also decided to declare Kotkhai Utsav of Shimla district, Mata Mansa Devi Mela of Dharampur in Solan district, Lohri Mela of Gram Panchayat Piplu in Dharampur of Mandi district as district-level fairs.

