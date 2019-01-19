Home Nation

In a freak accident, MP woman's head severed after she leans out of bus to vomit

Asha Rani leaned out of the bus's window to vomit when her head hit the electric pole.

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANNA: The head of a 56-year-old woman was smashed and severed after hitting an electric pole when she leaned out of the window of a rashly-driven bus to vomit here in Madhya Pradesh Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Diamond crossing here and the victim was identified as Asha Rani, who was traveling from Satna district to Panna district, they said.

The impact was so massive that her head got severed and tumbled on the road, Kotwali police station inspector Arvind Kujur told PTI over the phone.

"We have arrested the bus driver for rash driving and impounded the vehicle," Kujur said, adding investigations are on.

The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said.

The deceased hailed from the adjoining Chhatapur district, the officer said.

