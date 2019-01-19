Home Nation

Inspection reveals grain pilferage from Food Corporation of India store

According to the minister’s office, 24 bags of wheat and six bags of rice, bearing the stamp and logo of FCI, were being clandestinely diverted to a flour mill from the Godown.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During a surprise inspection, state food and supplies minister Imran Hussain allegedly found that 15 quintals of foodgrain were being illegally diverted from a Food Corporation of India godown in Mundka.

According to the minister’s office, during preliminary enquiry, it was found that 24 bags of wheat weighing 12 quintals and six bags of rice weighing three quintals, bearing the stamp and logo of Food Corporation of India, were being clandestinely diverted to a flour mill from the FCI Godown in Ghevra.
The minister alerted the food and supplies department, which, along with the local police, took action against those involved in transporting the food illegally.

Last year, Hussain held a similar surprise inspection of a ration shop in Nangloi area. As per his report, 152 quintal of wheat and 38 quintal of rice, which were delivered to the shop, went missing. 

