Jaish militants carry out three grenade attacks in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants carried out three grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the Lal Chowk area of the city, on Friday but there were no reports of any casualty, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade towards a paramilitary CRPF bunker at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk in the afternoon.

The grenade exploded without causing any injury. However, glass windowpanes of two shops and a parked vehicle were damaged in the blast. Due to grenade splinters, the tyre of a vehicle belonging to the CRPF was punctured.

Immediately after the attack, police and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and collect samples for the probe.

The area, where the attack took place remains dotted with security personnel. Besides, an armoured CRPF vehicle and police gypsies are present in the area for the most part or the day.

Half an hour after the attack at Lal Chowk, militants lobbed a grenade towards a Special Operations Group (SOG) camp of the J&K Police at Gagran area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The grenade exploded without causing any loss of life or damage to property.

After the attack, security personnel laid siege around the area and conducted searches. However, no arrests were reported.

The third grenade attack took place in Kakapora area in Pulwama district.

Militants hurled a grenade towards a police station in Kakapora. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

There have been four grenade attacks in the Valley since Thursday.

The attacks have taken place despite heightened security ahead of Republic Day.

A police official said they have launched an investigation in all the attacks. “We are probing how the militants managed to enter the city,” he said.

On Thursday, militants had lobbed a grenade towards a police party at Rajbagh area in Srinagar. Assistant Sub Inspector of police and two traffic policemen were injured in the attack.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility of the grenade attacks on Thursday.