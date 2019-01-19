JEE (Main) results announced, 15 students score 100 percentile

By PTI

NEW DELHi: Fifteen candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) held earlier this month, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday.

In a series of tweets, he announced that the National testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE (Main) results.

After the JEE (Main) April-2019, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA scores of all candidates who appeared in January and April 2019 examinations.

"Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance. This is the @narendramodi Govt caring for students and trying to reduce exam stress," Javadekar said.

"@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team," he posted on the microblogging site.

The first JEE (Main) was conducted in two shifts a day across 258 cities in the country and abroad.

A total number of 9,29,198 candidates were registered for Paper - I (B.E./B.Tech.) in the examination.

There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad, according to a statement.

The Paper-I was conducted in a total of eight shifts.

"Nearly 8. 75 lakh students took the exam. 15 students are in the 100th percentile. Congratulations to all students who did well. For the first time, @DG_NTA has used the percentile based scoring. This is more scientific and used in best exam world over," he said.

Navneet Jindal topped in Delhi with a percentile of 99.9990830.