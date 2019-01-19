Home Nation

JEE (Main) results announced, 15 students score 100 percentile

After the JEE (Main) April-2019, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA scores of all candidates who appeared in January and April 2019 exams.

Published: 19th January 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHi: Fifteen candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) held earlier this month, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday.

In a series of tweets, he announced that the National testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE (Main) results.

After the JEE (Main) April-2019, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA scores of all candidates who appeared in January and April 2019 examinations.

"Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance. This is the @narendramodi Govt caring for students and trying to reduce exam stress," Javadekar said.

"@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team," he posted on the microblogging site.

The first JEE (Main) was conducted in two shifts a day across 258 cities in the country and abroad.

A total number of 9,29,198 candidates were registered for Paper - I (B.E./B.Tech.) in the examination.

There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad, according to a statement.

The Paper-I was conducted in a total of eight shifts.

"Nearly 8. 75 lakh students took the exam. 15 students are in the 100th percentile. Congratulations to all students who did well. For the first time, @DG_NTA has used the percentile based scoring. This is more scientific and used in best exam world over," he said.

Navneet Jindal topped in Delhi with a percentile of 99.9990830.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JEE main results Joint Entrance Examination results Joint Entrance Examination main results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp