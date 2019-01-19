Justices Khanna, Maheshwari sworn-in

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaving behind all controversies over their elevation, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna took oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday. They were sworn-in by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The recommendation of the names of the two judges by the Supreme Court Collegium kicked up a controversy, with many in the legal fraternity, including serving and retired judges, pointing out that the elevation of Justice Khanna, who was 33rd in seniority of high court judges on an all-India basis, would amount to supersession of 32 other judges.

However, the government ignored the objections and accepted the collegium’s recommendation.