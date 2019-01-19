Kumbh 2019: UP Government taking steps to ensure consistent water level in Ganga

By UNI

LUCKNOW: In order to ensure enough water flow in the Ganga river for the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has finalised a consistent flow of 7,000 cusecs from the Tehri dam and Naraura Barrage, official sources said here on Saturday.

Sources said a regular flow of 2000 cusecs of water from the Tehri Dam from December 15 and 5000 cusecs of water from Naraura Barrage from December 22 till the month of March has been finalised for the duration of the fair.

Sources added that the preparations of Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 were different from the one held in 2013 in various aspects.

Providing further information, sources said prior arrangements for the demand of water level availability and the importance of a steady water level, are being undertaken.

Arrangements for an increased water level than the demand of the fair officer is being decided upon, which is a marked improvement as compared to the year 2013.

Official sources said all kinds of measures were being undertaken so that the pilgrims do not face any kind of inconvenience during the fair.