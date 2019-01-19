PM Modi appeals film fraternity to leverage 'silent power' of films for nation building

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the film fraternity to leverage the 'silent power' of films for nation-building, as he inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) here on Saturday. While giving several anecdotes of the influence of Indian cinema seen the world over,

Modi said, "The medium of films is a "silent power" that can quietly influence the peoples' thought process and contribute to bringing out major social changes and boost development in the country."

Several luminaries from the Indian film industry including Jitendra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Poonam Dhillon, Anand L Rai, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Randheer Kapoor, Asha Parekh amongst many more were present at the occasion.

"Films are identified with social changes. They have the knack to catch the future developments. Films help integrate our peoples who speak hundreds of different languages and thousands of dialects, the vastly diverse cultures, boost tourism in a big way and help generate employment opportunities" he added.

"Cinema's power to catch the changing trends of society and influence them is very important for nation building," Modi said. In about an hour-long speech PM Modi put across several observations about the Indian film industry and ideas for leveraging the power of this medium in various forms.

"Solution is now part of cinema that is reflection of changing Indian society," Modi said while putting across his observations about the changes in the Indian film industry in recent times.

"Problems are being portrayed along with solutions, obstacles are being removed, millions problems have billion solutions. We are not overawed by problems, but work to resolve them. That's the determination of New India," he said.

"Films also create hopes and aspirations among the people all over the country. Now, youngsters hailing from smaller towns or Tier II-III cities are emerging in a big way and creating waves in the film industry. Our strength is now coming out of such small places," he added.

Indian films represent the country around the world, show a 'mirror' to the people outside, help improve our image globally, with our films, music, songs, stars creating a long-lasting impact in many countries, Modi said as he mooted the idea of a biennial global conclave to leverage the global business potential of Indian film industry.

Starting a university dedicated to the art and business of film making and an academy dedicated to animation and gaming, were two other ideas for which he sought help from the film fraternity.

He also said that his government is working on idea of single window clearance for the film industry under the ease of doing business initiative.

He also sought suggestions from the film fraternity on old, outdated legislations that still regulate the industry and which need to changed to suit the modern times.