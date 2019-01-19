Home Nation

Manohar Lal Khattar has accepted defeat in Jind assembly bypoll: Haryana Congress

The Jind assembly bypoll is all heated with AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Published: 19th January 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Tanwar

Haryana congress president Ashok Tanwar

By UNI

JIND/NEW DELHI: While releasing the development plan for the by-election in Haryana's Jind assembly constituency, Congress party on Saturday said that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement that the outcome of by-election will not affect the ruling party, the BJP, is a clear sign that they have already given up the battle.

Addressing mediapersons at the function in Jind, Haryana Congress state president Ashok Tanwar said that the Congress party is committed to improve the quality of life and development in the constituency. The bypoll which was necessitated because of the death of Hari Chand Midha, an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA, will be held on January 28 and the result will be announced on January 31.

When Congress has decided to field its communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, also an MLA from Haryana's Kaithal, the fight for Jind become the semi-final for all parties, as the Lok Sabha election is due in three months. The BJP is fielding Late Midha's son Krishna Midha, who joined BJP, and the INLD nominated Umaid Singh Redhu, a local leader.

Digvijay Chautala suspended INLD leader and a family member of the Chautalas, who heads the party, is also in the fray as an independent candidate. Tanwar said that all the party workers will work together for the betterment and development of Jind and added that Mr Khattar's government will not last long.

Referring to the statement reportedly made by the Chief Minister, that the defeat of Jind does not make any difference to the BJP, Mr Tanwar said that it is clear from this statement that he has already given up the election. He said that Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala is the most experienced and qualified candidate, and said that Jind needs such a person to do the developmental works.

Tanwar said the CM and other ministers are coming to Jind to demand votes, however, they have not done any development work here. The PCC president claimed that the Congress, if elected, would set up a Medical college to the sewerage system, and added that the BJP government never paid attention to the problems of the people of Jind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Congress Ashok Tanwar Jind bypoll Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana bypoll Haryana BJP INLD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp