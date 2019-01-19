Manohar Lal Khattar has accepted defeat in Jind assembly bypoll: Haryana Congress

By UNI

JIND/NEW DELHI: While releasing the development plan for the by-election in Haryana's Jind assembly constituency, Congress party on Saturday said that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement that the outcome of by-election will not affect the ruling party, the BJP, is a clear sign that they have already given up the battle.

Addressing mediapersons at the function in Jind, Haryana Congress state president Ashok Tanwar said that the Congress party is committed to improve the quality of life and development in the constituency. The bypoll which was necessitated because of the death of Hari Chand Midha, an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA, will be held on January 28 and the result will be announced on January 31.

When Congress has decided to field its communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, also an MLA from Haryana's Kaithal, the fight for Jind become the semi-final for all parties, as the Lok Sabha election is due in three months. The BJP is fielding Late Midha's son Krishna Midha, who joined BJP, and the INLD nominated Umaid Singh Redhu, a local leader.

Digvijay Chautala suspended INLD leader and a family member of the Chautalas, who heads the party, is also in the fray as an independent candidate. Tanwar said that all the party workers will work together for the betterment and development of Jind and added that Mr Khattar's government will not last long.

Referring to the statement reportedly made by the Chief Minister, that the defeat of Jind does not make any difference to the BJP, Mr Tanwar said that it is clear from this statement that he has already given up the election. He said that Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala is the most experienced and qualified candidate, and said that Jind needs such a person to do the developmental works.

Tanwar said the CM and other ministers are coming to Jind to demand votes, however, they have not done any development work here. The PCC president claimed that the Congress, if elected, would set up a Medical college to the sewerage system, and added that the BJP government never paid attention to the problems of the people of Jind.