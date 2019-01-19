Home Nation

National Conference says no to alliance in J&K, to fight polls alone

The party said it would reach out to the people with its plank of development, peace, progress, employment and the agenda of preserving the special identity of the state.

Published: 19th January 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Expressing confidence that it will come to power on its own in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference Saturday ruled out any alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Coalition culture does not suit a state like Jammu and Kashmir, which is confronted with numerous challenges with the people essentially craving for peace and normalcy, development and progress," NC's Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said.

He was addressing a meeting of the provincial body and senior leaders convened to chalk out strategies and draw a road map for the assembly elections, a party spokesperson said.

Rana said the NC would reach out to the people with its plank of development, peace, progress, employment and the agenda of preserving the special identity of the state and satiating the urges and aspirations of all the regions.

"Regional autonomy is a way forward to fulfil the urges of the people and empowering them at all levels with opportunities to all," he said.

The party has made it clear that it will not forge any alliance with any political party.

"People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have realised the crucial need of a strong and stable government as a dispensation on crutches cannot deliver on governance front, which has been proven many a time," he said.

Rana also reiterated the resolve of the NC to offer any sacrifice for preserving and strengthening Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution which guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"These articles are facing a threat from inimical forces, who have been engineering overt and covert machinations to weaken them," he said.

The people of the state, irrespective of their religious or regional affiliations have foiled all these attempts in the past and are ready to isolate proponents of weakening these constitutional guarantees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp