Pak Army instructs troops along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to lie low

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Army has instructed its troops posted along the Line of Control to remain together in larger numbers and not to move during daytime.

“On January 16, 3 PoK Brigade located at Kotli instructed all the units under its command that there should be no move before 10:00 hours and all the moves have to be coordinated by the brigade headquarters. It also said that no post or listening post (temporary post used for observation and listening) will have less than 10 individuals,” said a source.

Explaining the possible reason for such directions, Lt-Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd), former director general, Military Operations, said, “The cost (of ceasefire violation) on Pakistan has been raised; that’s why it’s trying to limit the exposure time of its soldiers to effective retaliation by the Indian Army. It shows that we have the upper hand.”

India has been retaliating effectively against the firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, affirmed an Army officer.

Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is against the Mendhar and Rajouri sectors on the Indian side of the LoC. A brigade generally comprises of three units each having 1000 soldiers.