PM Modi targets Mamata's Opposition rally in Bengal, says 'grand alliance is against people of India'

By PTI

SILVASSA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday targeted the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) mulled by opposition parties, calling it a combine of those he prevented from looting India.

He also took potshots at the TMC's opposition rally in Kolkata while addressing a public function at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"My actions against corruption made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money. They have formed the 'mahagathbandhan'," Modi said.

"In Bengal, BJP has only one MLA but they are so afraid of us that they are saying 'bachao' (save us)," he said.

"When those involved in suffocating democracy talk of saving it, then people will say 'wah kya baat hai'," he said.

Our only aim is development. We want to work for 130 crore Indians. Speaking in Silvassa. Watch. https://t.co/siNw1l2lMI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2019

Terming the anti-BJP rally as 'anti-people', he said: "They have not even properly united together, but have already started bargaining for their share (of seats). They are seeking support to save themselves, but I want your support to take the country forward."

(With inputs from IANS)