PM Modi targets Mamata's Opposition rally in Bengal, says 'grand alliance is against people of India'

The Prime Minister on Saturday said the opposition leaders are seeking support to save themselves, but he only wants the people's support to take the country forward.

Published: 19th January 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi while addressing a public function at Silvassa. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILVASSA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday targeted the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) mulled by opposition parties, calling it a combine of those he prevented from looting India.

He also took potshots at the TMC's opposition rally in Kolkata while addressing a public function at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"My actions against corruption made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money. They have formed the 'mahagathbandhan'," Modi said.

"In Bengal, BJP has only one MLA but they are so afraid of us that they are saying 'bachao' (save us)," he said.

Mega Opposition rally LIVE: No more achhe din for the BP, says Mamata Banerjee

"When those involved in suffocating democracy talk of saving it, then people will say 'wah kya baat hai'," he said.

Terming the anti-BJP rally as 'anti-people', he said: "They have not even properly united together, but have already started bargaining for their share (of seats). They are seeking support to save themselves, but I want your support to take the country forward."

(With inputs from IANS)

TAGS
PM Modi Mega Opposition rally Mamata Banarjee Anti BJP rally

