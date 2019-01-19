Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over farmer loan waiver, Gehlot urges PM to give relief to farmers across country

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The proceedings of Rajasthan Assembly were disrupted for half an hour on Friday on the issue of farmers' loan waiver as the opposition tried to put the Congress government under pressure.

The Rajasthan government has decided to waive-off short term farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken from nationalised banks, scheduled banks, regional rural banks and bhumi Vikas banks.

The heated exchange began soon after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the Assembly that his government had waived off farmers’ loans in just two days. The leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria immediately attacked the government and called the decision lame.

He asked Gehlot to give details of how many farmers had been helped.

There were sharp exchanges between the Congress and BJP MLAs in the House after that and the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for 30 minutes.

Kataria also reminded the government of the promise made in the manifesto and said, “It has been ten days, but till now the government has not made any policy decision on the matter. If the entire loan was not to be waived off then, why were the farmers mislead? At present, no information has been given about which farmers will get the benefit."

Gehlot objected to the comments and said, “Those who have this kind of a mentality can only talk like this. Rahul Gandhi had promised and he delivered on his promise in two days. Now the process will continue and we will take reports from the banks. This issue holds no relevance and it is unnecessarily being raised."

The biggest hurdle in the implementation of the policy would be the huge burden on the exchequer and the government has to find ways and means to fulfill its electoral promise.

Waive off farmers’ loans across India, Gehlot to Modi

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the Centre introduce a scheme to waive off loans of farmers across the country on the lines of the relief being provided to the ryots in Congress-ruled states.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said the Congress party president has been continuously demanding loan waiver of farmers and Congress ruled states have done the same, which has come as a breather for farmers.

Gehlot said the former government in the state had estimated that the farm loan waiver scheme would cost Rs 8,000 crore.

Under the BJP government Rs 2,000 crore was proposed and the remaining Rs 6,000 crore has been borne by the present Congress government. In such situations financial burden on the state is huge, he wrote.

