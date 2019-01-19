Security beefed up in Srinagar after series of grenade attacks

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After series of grenade attacks in Srinagar in a week, security arrangements in the Kashmir Valley and other parts have been tightened further to prevent militants from carrying out strikes on or before Republic Day.

IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hassan said the security arrangements in the Valley, including Srinagar, have been beefed up following a series of grenade attacks.

Three grenade attacks in the capital, in a week, left three police personnel, including an Assistant Sub Inspector, injured.

The attacks took place on a CRPF picket at Lal Chowk near Palladium cinema on January 12, on a police party at Rajbagh on January 17 and on a CRPF picket at Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar on January 18.

All three attacks were claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Tightening the security grid in the wake of the attack, the police and CRPF on Saturday virtually laid a siege around the Lal Chowk area, conducting searches.They stopped public and private vehicles and searched the occupants. Besides, searches were also carried out in the local market.

The security personnel also used a drone during the search operation. The drone hovered overhead and took pictures of places while searches were on.

The search operation, which continued for about an hour, was called off as no incriminating documents or items were recovered.

Forces have also set up temporary checkpoints at many places in Srinagar. Vehicles and commuters were being searched and their mobile numbers recorded.

DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi said that an investigation is on into the grenade attacks in Srinagar. "We have collected evidence and trying to identify the persons involved in the attacks," he said.

Asked whether local or foreign Jaish recruits were involved in the attacks, the DIG said, "That is being investigated."

The forces on Saturday closed a road leading to SK Cricket stadium in Srinagar, where the main Republic Day function in the Valley would be held.

A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area. Police have laid concertina wires to restrict the movement of the people and armoured vehicles are also on the road.

A police officer said the road will be rendered out-of-bounds for people till January 26.