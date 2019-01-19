Home Nation

Shatrughan Sinha an opportunist, will take cognisance of his presence at opposition rally: BJP

Sinha, a former Union minister and a disgruntled BJP MP from Patna, has been regularly speaking against the BJP's top leadership.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Singh speech at Mega Opposition Rally in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter / @AITCofficial)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Saturday said the party will take "cognisance" of its MP Shatrughan Sinha's presence at the united opposition rally against the Narendra Modi government and termed the actor-turned-politician an "opportunist."

Sinha, a former Union minister and a disgruntled BJP MP from Patna, attended the rally in Kolkata organised by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where he reportedly spoke against Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy described Sinha as an "opportunist" and said he was in the party to enjoy the perks of being an MP, but at the same time seen making different voices at various platforms.

"Sinha has been speaking against the party at various platforms. And it is always important for the BJP to act against such people and the party will take cognisance of it," Rudy said.

Taking a dig at Sinha, Rudy said some people are "intelligent in different ways".

They abide by the party's whip so that they don't lose their membership.

"At the same time, they are so opportunistic. and can be present at any conclave. The BJP will take cognisance of it," Rudy said.

Sinha has been regularly speaking against the BJP's top leadership which provoked Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi earlier this week, who suggested that Sinha should quit the party.

TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha opposition rally BJP

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
