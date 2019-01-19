Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav charges PM Modi, Amit Shah with hatching conspiracy against father Lalu

The RJD leader called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies.'

Published: 19th January 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi_Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on 19 January 2019. (Video screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Saturday alleged that BJP as part of conspiracy has set CBI and ED against his father Lalu Prasad and his family for not joining hands with them in their efforts to divide the country on communal lines.

Addressing opposition parties rally here organised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him "manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies."

He lauded Banerjee for bringing leaders of various parties on one platform and urged all the leaders to keep standing together to oust the BJP government from power.

Yadav said Banerjee always stood with his father (Lalu Prasad) in times of "dukh-sukh" (sorrow and happiness) and appealed to people of Bihar residing in West Bengal to provide her strength in her political fight keeping this in mind.

Opposition rally HIGHLIGHTS: No more achhe din for the BJP, says Mamata

"Modi ji is manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies, he speaks one lie and give 10 more with it as gift," the RJD heir apparent said making a scathing attack at the PM. "If you join hands with them (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) than you will be regarded as 'Raja Harishchandra' (legendry king who stands for truth). Or else they will set CBI and ED, with whom they have entered into alliance, against such person. My father and my family have been victim of this conspiracy," the RJD leader who himself is facing probe in hotels-for-land scam said.

Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad and who is leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, referred to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "chaukidar chor hai" jibe and said "chaukidar shall always remember that janata are 'thenedar' (officer-in-charge of a police station) and will punish chaukidar for wrongdoing."

ALSO READ | 2019 elections will be India's second freedom struggle: MK Stalin at mega opposition rally

On NDA taking swipe at the opposition by asking who is the leader among them, the RJD leader said "our beauty lies in the fact that there is unity in diversity."

Yadav said that country does not not need sword to fight the communal force rather there is a need of needle.

"If we stich a torn cloth with needle using string of different colours it would become more attractive," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Anti BJP rally Mega Opposition rally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp