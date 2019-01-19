Home Nation

Tens of thousands attend Bengal's mega anti-BJP rally

Most of their sloganeering were centred around Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and about the party's rule finishing in 2019.

Brigade Parade

Amidst elaborate security arrangements, the enthusiastic participants gathered waving giants flags. (Photo | TMC Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Tens of thousands of enthusiastic workers and supporters, including a man on a wheelchair, attended the mega anti-BJP rally at the historic Brigade Parade ground here on Saturday raising their voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the venue almost an hour before the scheduled time while party leaders, MPs MLAs took their seats on the side stage.

Amidst elaborate security arrangements, the enthusiastic participants gathered waving giants flags. People were seen donning party symbols on hats and clothes.

Most of their sloganeering were centred around Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and about the party's rule "finishing" in 2019.

Kamaludddin Khan came on a wheelchair came with a placard greeting the TMC chief and wished that she keeps moving ahead indirectly sharing his desire to see Banerjee as the next Prime Minister.

Finally, their wait was over as the rally, which is expected to kick-start the Opposition's campaign ahead of the upcoming general election, got going.

"We want to hear didi," Atish Chandra Bagdi, an avid supporter of the Trinamool supremo from Murshidabad district said. He painted himself in his party's colours.

Some people like Amzad Hossain from Coochbehar district donning dresses printed with the party's symbol, had arrived in the city on Friday.

"Let us take the pledge of building a progressive, strong and United India" read the backdrop of the main stage, where a number of Trinamool flags fluttered.

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
