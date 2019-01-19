Home Nation

UP: Three booked for derogatory remarks against RLD leader's wife on Facebook 

FIR has been lodged against three persons with Badaut Police for making derogatory comments on the Facebook account of one Gaurav Dev Sharma.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: A case has been lodged against three persons here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the wife of RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Facebook.

"On the complaint of RLD district president Sukhbir Singh Gathina, an FIR has been lodged against three persons with Badaut Police for making derogatory comments on the Facebook account of one Gaurav Dev Sharma," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The three have been identified as Saurabh Deshwal, Sumit Dangi and Lukki Deshwal, the ASP said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

Meanwhile, former MLA belonging to RLD Virpal Rathore has alleged that the people named in the FIR are associated with a rival party and have been making similar comments against senior leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIR derogatory remarks RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary Jayant Chaudhary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp