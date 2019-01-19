Home Nation

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi takes ride in L&T-built howitzer, showcases Make in India in defence

The K9 Vajra-T has a range of 38 kilometers and is supplied by L&T in partnership with a South Korean firm.

Published: 19th January 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

HAZIRA: Showcasing the success of Make in India in defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a ride in the L&T built K-9 Vajra self propelled howitzer here.

"Checking out the tanks at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira," Modi tweeted along with a 10-second video of him riding in it.

After a gap of 30 years, the Indian Army recently inducted two howitzers including the K-9 Vajra howitzers that would take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time.

The contract for the K-9 Vajra was initiated after the Modi government came to power in 2014 and was completed in two years.

