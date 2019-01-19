Home Nation

Woman, two aides arrested for abetting Bhaiyyu Maharaj's suicide

The woman Palak and her aides Vinayak Dhudhale and Sharad Deshmukh were arrested on charges of abetment of the self-styled guru's suicide.

Published: 19th January 2019

Bhaiyyu Maharaj

Bhaiyyu Maharaj (File | PTI)

By ANI

INDORE: A woman and two aides of godman Bhaiyyu Maharaj were arrested on Friday for allegedly abetting his suicide last year.

The woman Palak and her aides Vinayak Dhudhale and Sharad Deshmukh were arrested on charges of abetment of the self-styled guru's suicide, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra said.

It was found that the woman, who was allegedly in a relationship with Bhaiyyu Maharaj was allegedly blackmailing Bhaiyyu Maharaj to marry her, police said citing mobile chats, other digital evidence recovered from the three and statements from his wife and other relatives.

"We were not successful in the initial investigation based on evidence and the family's statements but on further investigations and on different statements provided by the family members we were able to crack the case," Mishra said.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj had shot himself dead on June 12, 2018, at his residence.

