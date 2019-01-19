Home Nation

Women and Child Development Ministry registers FIR against Indian Council for Child Welfare​

ICCW was alleged to have not refunded the unspent balance of rupees Rs 5,44,002 for the year 2015-16 and Rs. 83,99,852 and Rs 2,19,70,197 for the year of 2014-16 and 2015-16, respectively.

Published: 19th January 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) registered an FIR against Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) for alleged financial fraud. The Ministry explained that this step had to be taken after the ICCW's financial integrity was questioned by the Delhi High Court during the hearings of a writ petition.

The court alleged that the ICCW had been working in clear violation of financial rules of the Government of India while utilising the funds received. It has been ascertained that the ICCW has not refunded the unspent balance of rupees Rs 5,44,002 for the year 2015-16 and Rs. 83,99,852 and Rs 2,19,70,197 for the year of 2014-16 and 2015-16, respectively.

In view of this, the government dissociated itself from the ICCW and revamped the scheme of National Awards for children in 2018 to include bravery as an additional component in the Pradhan Mantri National Children Awards. The WCD Ministry said bravery awards were organised by an NGO named ICCW. However, the government supported the winners also.

WCD ministry has shortlisted 26 awardees including one joint award for National Child Award now renamed as Bal Shakti Puraskar under the category of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. The National Selection Committee also finalised the names of two individuals and three institutions under National Child Welfare Awards category now renamed as Bal Kalyan Puraskar. 783 applications were received for the Baal Shakti Puruskar this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Women and Child Development Indian Council for Child Welfare ICCW fraud Bal Shakti Puraskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp