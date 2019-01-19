Won't contest upcoming polls if not fielded from Ghazipur, says Manoj Sinha

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) and Railways Manoj Sinha, who represents Ghazipur parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha, on Friday made it clear that he would not contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls if he was not fielded from Ghazipur itself.

"The party leadership has to decide on candidates and their constituencies. But it is but it is sure that I will contest the election only from Ghazipur", said Sinha while talking to reporters in Varanasi on Friday.

He assured the people of eastern UP that the development which picked up in Poorvanchal after PM Narendra Modi's elelction, would continue in future also.

The central minister trained guns at the SP-BSP alliance and other opposition parties forging alliances in other parts of the country by saying that neither West Bengal's didi (Mamta Banerjee), nor the prince (Rahul Gandhi) of Congress nor even UP's own Behanji (BSP chief Mayawati) would be anywhere in contention with BJP in upcoming general elections.

"The opposition parties are coming together to fulfil their political ambitions. After polls they all will be at daggers drawn," he said.Reacting to BJP's defeat in recently concluded assembly elections in three states, Sinha said there was a difference in the state and nation election.

"However, in three states of Hindi heartland, BJP was not defeated rather Congress has won," he added.