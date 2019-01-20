Home Nation

AAP to fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, dirty people have left party: Arvind Kejriwal

Launching the party's poll campaign in Punjab, Kejriwal said there have been attempts at breaking up the party but AAP is united and strong.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File / EPS)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Launching the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Punjab on Sunday, the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the party would contest on all thirteen seats in Punjab.  

Speaking at a rally in Barnala, Kejriwal said, “People are fed up with the Modi government and want a change. The BJP will lose the LS elections as Amit Shah and Modi have ruined the country. If they come to power again they will divide the country and will not let the Constitution survive.”

Highlighting his own government’s work, Kejriwal mentioned that the government schooling and health system had undergone radical changes.  

“The kind of good work we have done in Delhi, we’ll bring that to Punjab,” he said.

Kejriwal asserted that his party would contest alone in Punjab with the likes of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who he said was keeping the AAP flag flying high.

“The party will contest all thirteen seats under the leadership of Mann. We have no tie-up with the Congress...” he said.

Attacking those leaders who quit the party, including former MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Kejriwal said, “There have been attempts at breaking up the AAP. I must tell you that AAP is as strong as ever. Only the greedy have left the party.”

In the past two years a slew of  AAP leaders have quit the party due to intensive infighting. A

AP has already announced the names of candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in October last year. Former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan was announced as the candidate from Chandigarh.

