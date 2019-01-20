All corrupt political families have ganged up against PM Modi: Ram Madhav

Home Nation

Taking a dig at the Opposition rally on Saturday, Madhav said. 'In the rally of Kolkata, they accepted that they have come together but do not have any plan.

Published: 20th January 2019

Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav (Photo: File / PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU: All corrupt political families have ganged up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav here on Sunday.

Referring to the show of unity by regional titans on a common platform in Kolkata on Saturday, Madhav said: "All corrupt political families have ganged up against Prime Minister Modi."

Madhav, who was addressing media persons here, said: "In the rally of Kolkata, they accepted that they have come together but do not have any plan."

Top leaders of as many as 20 parties joined Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where they stressed the need for working unitedly to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Madhav also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon be visiting Leh, Jammu, and Srinagar to inaugurate various development projects there.

"The projects that were started are ready to be launched and inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Projects worth Rs 35,000 crore will be inaugurated in Jammu alone."

With regards to the Lok Sabha polls, Madhav claimed that the BJP is ready for the assembly elections and the rally in Jammu will play an important role in that regard.

"We will launch our campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the Jammu. We are ready for assembly elections. It is up to the Chief Election Commissioner to decide the dates," he said.

Elaborating upon the plans that the party has for the state, he claimed: "We had a roadmap for Kashmiri Pandits' return during our government in the state but that could not happen due to some security reasons."

Among those important leaders who attended the rally were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chowdhary.

Interestingly, former Union Finance Minister and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Shatrughan Sinha, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Gujarat independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani also attended the anti-BJP rally.

