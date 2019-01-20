Home Nation

'Ancient city' Varanasi ready to roll out red carpet for NRI guests

District magistrate Surendra Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suresh Rao Anand Kulkarni will lead the Banarsis in hosting the NRIs at their homes.

Published: 20th January 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The essence of “Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God)” will be there for all to see as Varanasi, the world’s most ancient city, lays out the proverbial red carpet to the Indian diaspora during the high-profile Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, commencing on Monday, January 21. 

The biennial event will be different in many ways this time. The most striking difference will be the warmth that the people of Kashi are likely to shower on NRIs thronging the city in their thousands. Government arrangements apart, around 200 families of Varanasi will host the guests at their homes, during the event. 

Preparations are on in full swing. While some are renovating their dwellings, others are busy putting the minutest things in place to ensure maximum comfort blended with original Banarasi heritage, in all its glory, to the guests. 

District magistrate Surendra Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suresh Rao Anand Kulkarni will lead the Banarsis in hosting the NRIs at their homes.

“Me and my wife Garima are ready to host Dr Rajpal Singh and his wife Vijay. They are coming  from London and we have made all arrangements to make their stay a memorable one,” the DM said, adding that he will ensure that his guests get a taste of the Banarasi flavour and charm  during their stay in the ancient city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varanasi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp