'Ancient city' Varanasi ready to roll out red carpet for NRI guests

Namita Bajpai

LUCKNOW: The essence of “Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God)” will be there for all to see as Varanasi, the world’s most ancient city, lays out the proverbial red carpet to the Indian diaspora during the high-profile Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, commencing on Monday, January 21.

The biennial event will be different in many ways this time. The most striking difference will be the warmth that the people of Kashi are likely to shower on NRIs thronging the city in their thousands. Government arrangements apart, around 200 families of Varanasi will host the guests at their homes, during the event.

Preparations are on in full swing. While some are renovating their dwellings, others are busy putting the minutest things in place to ensure maximum comfort blended with original Banarasi heritage, in all its glory, to the guests.

District magistrate Surendra Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suresh Rao Anand Kulkarni will lead the Banarsis in hosting the NRIs at their homes.

“Me and my wife Garima are ready to host Dr Rajpal Singh and his wife Vijay. They are coming from London and we have made all arrangements to make their stay a memorable one,” the DM said, adding that he will ensure that his guests get a taste of the Banarasi flavour and charm during their stay in the ancient city.