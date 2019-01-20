Home Nation

Bihar girl spurns bridegroom on wedding altar as he was drunk, gets him arrested

Anusha Kumari, a student of BA first year in Bhagalpur district, not only refused to marry Uday Rajak, but also got him arrested for having consumed alcohol.

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: While girls of marriageable age in Bihar's villages often long to marry policemen, a 19-year-old girl has become an instant celebrity for refusing to marry a police constable because he was found drunk on the wedding altar.

Bihar is under total prohibition since April 2016, and violation of the stringent liquor-ban law's provisions leads to imprisonment and hefty fines.

"We are a bit disappointed that the wedding was cancelled despite all our preparations and expenses at the last moment, but I am happy that my daughter took the right decision. She has now become an ideal for all girls in Bihar," said Kumari's father, Yogendra Rajak.

Soon after the wedding party of 70 people reached Kumari's house in Akbarpur village under Kahalgaon police station late on Thursday night, some of the bridegroom's inebriated friends had a quarrel with the bride's relatives.

Fisticuffs ensued and several people from both sides were injured.

When Kumari learned that the bridegroom, who is posted as a police constable in Nalanda district, was drunk, she called police, said family sources. The family's efforts to persuade her to exchange garlands with the bridegroom failed.

"The girl said she did not want to marry a man who came drunk to his own wedding along with friends who were high on alcohol," said Kahalgaon SDPO Dilnawaz Ahmed. Uday Rajak was arrested and sent to jail, he added. The girl's family had reportedly handed over to the bridegroom's family about Rs 6 lakh in cash and valuables including gold jewellery as dowry.

"The boy's family has agreed to return all the cash and jewellery as soon as possible," said a family source.

Despite an ongoing campaign by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against dowry, the social ill is rampant across the state.

