BJP MLA Sadhana Singh apologises for controversial statement against BSP supremo Mayawati

LUCKNOW: BJP's MLA Sadhna Singh, who gave a controversial statement against BSP chief Mayawati leading to a nationwide outrage, has extended an apology on Sunday.

In a written statement issued to media, the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai assembly constituency in Chandauli district, said: My intention was not to disrespect anyone. In my speech, I referred to state guest house episode of June 2, 1995 just to remind BSP chief Mayawati of it and how BJP leaders had rushed to her rescue."

The BJP MLA under fire from NCW and a cross-section of political leaders including the BJP itself over her swipe on Mayawati further said that she expressed regret and extended her apologies if her words had hurt the sentiments of anyone.

“Yahan toh ek purv mukh mantri, na mahila lagti hai, na purush. Inko toh apna samman hi nahi samajh aata. Jiska itna bada cheer haran hua. Ek cheer haran hua tha Draupadi ka...” Singh said during an event in Chandauli district on Saturday.

However, the MLA’s swipe drew sharp reactions from the SP and BSP camps with BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra claiming that the MLA’s statement was a reflection of BJP’s mindset. "After SP-BSP alliance, they have lost control over their mental faculty,” said Mishra.

State BJP too came out to express its disagreement with the MLA’s remarks. “Such personal attacks on anyone irrespective of party lines should be avoided and are not welcome,” said UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi.