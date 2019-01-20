Home Nation

BJP MLA Sadhana Singh apologises for controversial statement against BSP supremo Mayawati

In a written statement issued to media, the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai assembly constituency in Chandauli district apologised for her comments which drew nationwide outrage.

Published: 20th January 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP's MLA Sadhna Singh, who gave a controversial statement against BSP chief Mayawati leading to a nationwide outrage, has extended an apology on Sunday. 

In a written statement issued to media, the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai assembly constituency in Chandauli district, said: My intention was not to disrespect anyone. In my speech, I referred to state guest house episode of June 2, 1995 just to remind BSP chief Mayawati of it and how BJP leaders had rushed to her rescue."

ALSO READ: NCW questions BJP MLA Sadhana Singh's remark on BSP supremo Mayawati

The BJP MLA under fire from NCW and a cross-section of political leaders including the BJP itself over her swipe on Mayawati further said that she expressed regret and extended her apologies if her words had hurt the sentiments of anyone.

“Yahan toh ek purv mukh mantri, na mahila lagti hai, na purush. Inko toh apna samman hi nahi samajh aata. Jiska itna bada cheer haran hua. Ek cheer haran hua tha Draupadi ka...” Singh said during an event in Chandauli district on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sadhana Singh 'mentally ill': BSP slams BJP MLA for calling Mayawati 'worse than an eunuch'

However, the MLA’s swipe drew sharp reactions from the SP and BSP camps with BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra claiming that the MLA’s statement was a reflection of BJP’s mindset. "After SP-BSP alliance, they have lost control over their mental faculty,” said Mishra.

State BJP too came out to express its disagreement with the MLA’s remarks. “Such personal attacks on anyone irrespective of party lines should be avoided and are not welcome,” said UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MLA Sadhana Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp