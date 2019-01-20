Chhattisgarh CM acts tough: Show cause notices issued to sluggish collectors

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Acting tough on the collectors seen 'inactive and slow in progress', the Bhupesh Baghel government had served them with show-cause notices for their failures in not submitting reports on how the Chhattisgarh Lok Seva Guarantee Act has delivered in their respective districts.

The district magistrate of as many as thirteen of the 27 districts of Chhattisgarh were asked to explain for remaining -"inactive-" to respond.

On the eve of the new year, the chief secretary at the behest of Baghel wrote to all collectors seeking details on the number of applications received under the given Act, how many resolved, reason behind the delay in redressing the remaining and the action taken against those (officials) held accountable for not sorting out the issues within the given time-frame.

Baghel, who after assuming the charge as the Congress chief minister previous month said that solutions to the issues of the people will be among his top priorities, had asked for detail report to be submitted by January 7 by every collector on how the system worked and delivered on the complaints received till December 15.

Only 14 collectors abided with the directive following which the chief minister expressing unhappiness sought an explanation from remaining 13 bureaucrats asking them to get back in three days with their responses.

"The 13 collectors have been given 3 days to explain the delay and furnish the details. Such feedback will offer the government how the issues and problems of the citizens are being attended and resolved at block and district levels. The people shouldn't be under compulsion to visit the state secretariat or meet the concerned minister or the chief minister for issues that can be tackled at the district level", the government spokesperson said.

The Lok Seva Guarantee Act provides for the delivery of certain public services to citizens by the state government, local bodies, public authorities or agencies within the stipulated time, (30 days) and to fix the liabilities of persons responsible for delivery of such services.

The earlier arrangement of former chief minister Raman Singh's Jandarshan (public interaction programme) at his official residence to attend and redress the grievances and needs of the masses presently remain discontinued.

"We are still waiting for the CM House to get vacated where the plan is to put an effective and better mechanism into practice in place of Jandarshan where every single application would be tracked and resolved in a time-bound manner. No application will be lying unattended. Accountability has now been put around, with the CM reviewing the progress and personally monitoring", said Vinod Verma, the political advisor to the CM.