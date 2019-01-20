Congress sought vote in Ambedkar's name but did nothing for him: Rajnath Singh

By ANI

NAGPUR: In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Congress used B R Ambedkar's name to garner votes, but never did anything for him.

"Congress party has always sought a vote in Baba Saheb's name but did nothing for him, while our government has given him respect," Rajnath said at the 'Bhim Vijay Sankalp' rally in Nagpur.

His statement comes days after top leaders of as many as 20 parties joined Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where they stressed the need for working unitedly to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Among those important leaders who attended the rally were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chowdhary.

Interestingly, former Union Finance Minister and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Shatrughan Sinha, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Gujarat independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani also attended the anti-BJP rally.