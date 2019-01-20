Home Nation

Congress to bank on past achievements in Uttar Pradesh

AICC in-charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad has discussed district-level plans with workers in conventions spread across the western, central and eastern parts of the state.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in RS

AICC in-charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faced with an uphill task, the Congress is banking on the political capital of the Gandhi family to bail it out in Uttar Pradesh where the grand old party plans to contest on all 80 Lok Sabha (LS) seats.

In 2014, the party could win just two parliamentary seats and just seven of the 403 assembly seats in 2017. Now, the party strategists are hoping to revive the 2009 magic, when the Congress won 22 LS seats.

“We feel the voters will support the Congress and its leadership and not the BSP-SP alliance or the BJP. They have seen the work done by other parties and will give us a chance,” a Congress leader said. Besides, the party will also talk about the relatio that the Nehru-Gandhi family has had with UP. 

Soon, Rahul Gandhi will hold over a dozen rallies. “The truth of what Congress governments in the past promised and delivered versus the false promises made by PM Modi in 2014,” a Congress strategist said. 
Sources said a 2008-like nationwide farm loan waiver, jobs for youth and safety of women and the poor will be the main planks of the campaign.

Party insiders said preparatory work in 22 parliamentary seats won in 2009 has started much in advance.
