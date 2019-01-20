Opposition alliance like wedding sans groom: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Home Nation

Hitting out at Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan claimed BJP could also have formed a 'lame' government too but it decided it would do so only with a grand majority.

Published: 20th January 2019

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ridiculed the gathering of opposition leaders at a rally in Kolkata on Saturday as a marriage of convenience, saying that there was no unanimity over a common leader among the parties planning the ‘mahagathbandhan’.

“It is like a wedding without a groom. On the other hand we have a leader in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead us in the battle ground,” he said.

Chouhan asserted that the BJP would win at least 27 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress government in the state could fall “any time as it lacks majority”, Chouhan, also called ‘mama’ or uncle, said at the ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ of Delhi BJP’s Yuva Morcha.

“Don’t think ‘mama’ has become weak. I promise you that we will win at least 27 seats, as we did in 2014, out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats, in the coming elections,” said the senior BJP leader.

Hitting out at Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan claimed the BJP could also have formed a “lame” government, but it decided it would rule only with a grand majority.

The ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ was the fifth of a series of large rallies held by the Delhi BJP in the last two months, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Attendance at the event was moderate, and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari warned from the stage that it would be investigated who were the persons leaving the venue during the speeches of the leaders.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav claimed that the event was attended by more than 20,000 persons. “People were coming and going but the chairs were full,” he said.

The rally was attended by many senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Vijay Goel, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his government had “destroyed” the city.

Jaibhan Pawaiya, Lok Sabha election co-incharge of Delhi BJP, asked students to sharpen their arguments to face the challenge of being mocked over the “Achhe Din” slogan by the BJP’s rivals, and counter it by pointing out the achievements of the Modi government.

