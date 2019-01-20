Gujjars give 20-day ultimatum to Gehlot Government to fulfill its election promise

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Issue of Gujjar reservation in Rajasthan is out in the open once again after the Modi Government declared 10% quota for general category a few days back. Congress had announced in its manifesto to give 5% reservation to the Gujjars in Rajasthan before the assembly elections.

Now Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla has questioned the Gehlot government on why it can't fulfill its promise when the central government can bring the reservation for general category in just 10 days. He has demanded that the reservation be given in the next 20 days or else the state will face another massive Gujjar protest.

"This time I have swear that I will not let the government rest easy till the time we don't get the reservation. After the central government has announced reservation for the general category the quota limit has reached 59.5 %, much more than 50%. We want that Congress should fulfill their Manifesto promise immediately", said Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, convenor of Rajasthan Gurjar aarakshan sanghrash samiti.

Rajasthan Gurjar Aarkshan Sangarsh Samiti has announced to hold Panchayats in various districts for bringing reservations for the Gujjars.

They have threatened Congress that If their promises are not fulfilled before the Lok Sabha elections, the society will vote against them. On Friday a meeting was held at Kirori Singh Bainsla's house in Jaipur in which Gehlot government was asked to bring reservations for the Gujjar in 20 days under SBC.

To ensure that series of Gujjar Panchayats will take place on 27 January in Khandar, 1 February in Nainwa, on 4 February in Ajmer and on 14th February a Panchayat will be held in Dausa.

In the recently held Vidhan Sabha elections, Gujjars had supported Congress. One of the prominent reasons for that was that Sachin Pilot, who belongs to the Gujjar community, was a potential CM face.

Seven Gujjar candidates won on Congress ticket while not a single Gujjar won on a BJP ticket. The community is not so happy with Congress as Sachin Pilot was not made the Chief Minister along with that they have become determined to get 5% reservation after PM Modi announced 10% reservation for the general category." For reservation 73 Gujjars sacrificed their lives and still we are being misled. If the government is serious on the issue they should take immediate steps otherwise we will hold protests. Along with gorgeous 5 other communities are fighting for their rights for the last 13 years", said advocate Shailendra Singh, General Secretary, Rajasthan Gurjar Aarkshan Sanghrsh Samiti.

Meanwhile, if the Congress fulfills its promise that they made in their manifesto, the reservation in Rajasthan will become 54%.

According to the supreme court ruling maximum limit for total reservation is 50%. The government also has an alternative for OBC categorisation but if they do that they might anger other communities.

This can be done if the government gets a directive from the central OBC commission. Congress would not want to take this step on their own just before the Lok Sabha elections.