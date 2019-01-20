Hailstorm very likely over pockets of northern India

By UNI

PUNE: Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Odisha,Madhya Pradesh,Vidarbha,Chhattisgarh,Telangana,Rayalaseema,south interior Karnataka and Kerala and were below normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya,Gangetic West Bengal,Jharkhand,Marathwada,coastal Andhra Pradesh,Tamil Nadu and coastal Karnataka and in remaining parts of Odisha,Vidarbha,south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The night temperatures were appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and appreciably above normal in some parts of west Uttar Pradesh,Uttarakhand,Haryana,Chandigarh and Delhi,Punjab,Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat state and were above normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim,Konkan and Goa and madhya Maharashtra and in remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh,Jammu and Kashmir,east Rajasthan,Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state.

The night temperatures were normal over the rest of the region.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 5 degrees celsius at Nowgong in east Madhya Pradesh.

Dense fog observed at isolated places over Tripura and moderate fog at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh,Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The visibility at 0830 hrs IST on Sunday is as follows: Agartala--50 meter; Aligarh,Kanpur,Cuttack,and Nandigama--200 meter each.

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over coastal Odisha.

Heavy rain and snowfall is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Haryana,Chandigarh,Punjab,lower regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh,Jammu division and over north Rajasthan.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during next 24 hours.

Rain or thundershowers have occurred at many places in Jammu and Kashmir and at a few places in Andaman and Nicobar islands and at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya.

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Arunachal Pradesh,Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram,Tripura,West Bengal and Sikkim,Odisha,Jharkhand,Bihar, Uttar Pradesh,Uttarakhand,Haryana,Punjab,Himachal Pradesh,Rajasthan and Lakshadweep.