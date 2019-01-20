Home Nation

Indian railways to strive for cent percent electrification: Piyush Goyal

The Railway Minister also announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the Mumbai circle and said that the first Rajdhani Train on Central Railway would prove to be 'historical' for the circle.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal sits inside the newly launched CSMT - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express train at CSMT in Mumbai Saturday Jan 19 2019. | PTI

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Indian Railways would be striving for hundred per cent electrification in all of its circles in the days to come, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said as he flagged off the first Rajdhani Express on the Central Railway starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Saturday.

He also announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the Mumbai circle and said that the first Rajdhani Train on Central Railway would prove to be 'historical' for the circle.

He also inaugurated several works done on several lines in Mumbai region that included flagging off of Diva-Panvel-Roha MEMU train and Pune-Karjat-Panvel train, inauguration of Pen-Roha electrification and two escalators at Panvel, dedication of 100feet national flags at CSMT, Mumbai Central and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, FOBs at Belapur, Taloja, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Virar and Malad stations, lifts at Bandra Terminus, Andheri and Borivli stations along with several other works of illumination, ATVMs and improved indicators, and also laid foundation for two ROBs at Juchandra station at the occasion.

"Mumbai circle is the first circle to have complete electrification. Soon, all the railway circles across the nation would be striving for hundred per cent electrification," the minister said.

"I want to see competition between Central Railway and Western Railway over Mumbai Rajdhani and see which one reaches Delhi first," Goyal said in a lighter vein while adding that the new CSMT Rajdhani takes 18 hours now but I have approved push and pull trials to speed it up so that it will not require a loco addition.

Push-pull will involve one loco in front and another in back.

"The CSMT Rajdhani passes via places that have never seen a Rajdhani. It will benefit a huge crowd of commuters," the minister added.

The Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani will travel on Kalyan-Nashik-Jalgaon-Bhopal-Jhansi route and will take 5 hours 30 minutes shorter than any other train from Central Railway reaching Delhi, he explained.

The first Mumbai CSMT train Rajdhani was sold out in five hours, officials said.

