License of 'Nirmal Hriday,' 15 other shelter homes canceled in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: License of 16 Child Care Institutions (CCI), including 'Nirmal Hriday' run by Missionaries of Charity, has been cancelled following a report submitted by Jharkhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) with a recommendation to take action against 31 such shelter homes in the State.

Following the incident of baby selling at 'Nirmal Hriday' in July last year, Chief Minister Raghubar Das had directed SCPCR to submit a status report after visiting 126 shelter homes all over the State.

"License of 16 Child Care Institutions (CCI) has been cancelled on the basis of the recommendations made by SCPCR to take action against 31 such CCIs charging them of violating various norms of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act," said Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Director DK Saxena.

The list of CCIs also includes 'Nirmal Hriday' in Ranchi run by Missionaries of Charity, he added. The list of 16 shelter homes to be shut down includes 5 in Ranchi, 2 each in Garhwa and Dhanbad, while one each in Bokaro, Ramgarh, Khunti, East Singhbhum, Hazaribagh and Chatra.

"Following the report received by SCPCR Chairperson, first we issued show-cause notices to all of them. Licenses of those CCIs, whose reply were not found to be satisfactory, were cancelled while others, where we could a see a logic that they could run it properly, have been issued warnings to strictly follow the norms as per the guidelines of JJ Act," he added.

According to SCPCR Chairperson Arti Kujur, the report was submitted in August last year after visiting all 126 CCIs in the State.

"After visiting all 126 shelter homes in the State, a recommendation for closing down 31 shelter homes were made while 24 others had been given three months' time to improve conditions or their licenses will also be cancelled," said SCPCR Chairperson Arti Kujoor.

Recommendations were made for closing down some of the shelter homes after a large number of irregularities were found in them while some of them were being run only on papers, she said. Kujur said that condition of many of the shelter homes was really horrible as they lacked even some of the basic amenities like proper accommodation, food and security arrangements.

Moreover, some of the shelter homes, meant for girls only, had been found accommodating boys while there also were some which were found serving rice with salt only to the children for lunch. 'Nirmal Hriday' came to light in July 2018, when it was allegedly found involved in the selling of newborn babies.

The case came as a shocker for the nation and raised questions on the functioning of CCIs in the State.

Sister Koshleniea and staff Anima Indwar, of 'Nirmal Hriday,' were arrested on July 3 for their involvement in the illegal trade of children which triggered a state-wide crackdown on shelter homes, particularly those run by the Missionaries of Charity.