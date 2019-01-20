Home Nation

Mandatory attendance for J-K government officials at Republic Day events, defaulters to face action

The government also directed all top officials to ensure attendance of employees in their departments at the functions.

A band leader performs march past on the occasion of 69th Republic Day celebrations. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a diktat to state government employees to be present at Republic Day celebrations, adding that failure to attend the ceremony would count as negligence of duty and disobedience of government instructions.

"All the government officers and officials posted at Jammu and Srinagar are required to attend the celebrations, as part of their official duty. Failure to attend the function will be construed as a dereliction of duty and disobedience of Government instructions," read the order.

Furthermore, the order, dated January 15, states, "It is the duty of every government servant to attend the Republic Day function which marks an important turning point in the history of the nation."

The order said, "All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Director/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places."

The responsibility of transportation has been given to Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporations limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation.

"Managing director, J&K SRTC Ltd and the Managing Director, J &K Tourism Development Corporations limited shall ensure that the buses/canter vehicles of their corporations are deployed for transportation of the employees of the moving departments at Jammu, report at their allotted government colonies/hotels/security zones etc at 8am on January 26, 2019, and facilitate to-and-fro movement of the employees for the attending the Republic Day function," it read.

The official Republic Day celebrations will take place at University of Jammu /Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar respectively.

