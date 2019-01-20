Muslims, minorities being subjected to abuse, injustice in J&K, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Fawaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the Muslims and nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities are feeling insecure in Jammu as they are being threatened with a 1947-like situation by some fanatic groups.

“Some fanatics are trying to create a 1947-like situation in Jammu. The Muslims and the nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in the region are being threatened and harassed,” Mufti said while addressing a press conference at her Fairview Residence in Srinagar on Sunday.

The former CM said that Muslims in Jammu are being openly threatened with a repeat of 1947 by members of extremists and communally motivated groups.

Extremist groups in Jammu such as Ek Jhuth Maha Adiveshan and Save Jammu Crusade, among others, have, of late, been organizing programmes claiming Muslims and tribals are outsiders and are a threat to them.

“Such extremist elements have created fear among the Muslims and nomadic people. This is what they have done in the past as well,” she said.Mehbooba said the Gujjar and Bakerwal people are being told that they are not the original natives of the state, but are outsiders.

“However, the fact is that the Gujjar and Bakerwals are aboriginal people from the Jammu region”.

“People belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwal communities are loyal and have always kept the nation’s interests at heart. They have even helped our jawans with vital intelligence during wars,” the former CM said, adding, “Attempts are being made to include all Muslim areas under the Jammu municipality.”