NCW questions BJP MLA Sadhana Singh's statement on Mayawati

Taking suo motu cognisance of the reports, an NCW official said the Commission will send a notice to Singh regarding the statement in question and seek an explanation from her.

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women has questioned the objectionable statement reportedly made by BJP MLA Sadhana Singh on BSP supremo Mayawati and would formally issue a notice, seeking an explanation from her.

According to media reports, Singh made objectionable remarks on Mayawati over an infamous episode when the BSP chief was reportedly assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995 that triggered decades of animosity between the two parties.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the reports, an NCW official said the Commission will send a notice to Singh regarding the statement in question and seek an explanation from her.

  An official notice would be sent tomorrow, the official added.

