No respite for citizens as fuel prices continue to rise

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices across the country have witnessed yet another revision on Sunday.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold 23 paise higher at Rs 70.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.45 per litre after a 29 paise hike.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also burning holes in the pockets of those residing in Mumbai, where petrol is retailing at Rs 76.58 per litre (increased by 23 paise) and diesel at Rs 68.53 per litre (31 paise increase).

The upwards price revision comes in the backdrop of the recovery in crude oil prices in anticipation of tightening supply.

At present, all the oil marketing companies of the country revise the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, in accordance with the international crude oil and rupee-dollar.