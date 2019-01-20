Home Nation

Opposition staring at defeat in elections, vilifying Electronic Voting Machines: PM Modi

Several opposition leaders at rally on Saturday demanded the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs which they said were the source of 'all sorts of malpractices'.

PM Modi interating with BJP booth workers through video-conferencing. (Photo: Twitter / Narendra Modi)

By Express News Service

MADGAON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dismissed the “show of unity” put up by various Opposition parties on Saturday saying it was an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability.

He added that while those parties have “the power of money”, the BJP has “the power of the people”.

Modi was addressing BJP’s booth-level workers from Lok Sabha constituencies of Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Madha and Satara in Maharashtra and South Goa through videoconferencing.

Leaders from over a dozen Opposition parties gathered in Kolkata on Saturday and vowed to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Modi from power. Several opposition leaders at the rally demanded the use of ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) which, they said, were the source of “all sorts of malpractices”.

Modi said the Opposition was staring at a defeat in forthcoming elections and looking for excuses ahead of their impending loss and thus, were vilifying EVMs.

“You must have seen that one of the leaders who was sharing the dais recalled the Bofors scam. Truth cannot be kept hidden. The Opposition’s mahagathbandhan is an alliance of capitalists, corruption, scams, negativity and instability,” he said.

Modi said the Centre’s decision to provide quota to the economically weaker sections from the general category in education and government jobs has given “sleepless nights” to the Opposition.

“If our decision had no strength, then these people would not have had sleepless nights. They have to get down in the field to spread lies and rumours. This means we have done right work,” he said.

Seeking to allay concerns he said, “I would like to assure that we will increase 10 per cent seats in every educational institution so that, everyone will get an opportunity.”

