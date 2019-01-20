Home Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border, LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on border outposts of the BSF in Hiranagar sector around 11 am, the officials said.

Published: 20th January 2019 09:50 PM

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Sunday violated ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported on the Indian side in the firing, which was retaliated effectively and strongly by the forces, they said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on border outposts of the BSF in Hiranagar sector around 11 am, the officials said, adding it was retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for a brief period.

This was the third time in the past six days that Pakistan violated ceasefire in this sector.

Last Tuesday, a Border Security Force or BSF official was killed when he was hit by a Pakistani sniper from across the border.

Pakistani troops also fired on Indian army positions and the villages along the LoC in Naushera sector of Rajouri district from 1pm to 3pm, the officials said.

They said several mortar shells from across the border hit the forest area but there was no report of any damage.

Besides the International Border, the Pakistani troops have been violating ceasefire along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch almost on a daily basis since the beginning of the year.

While an Army porter was killed in the Pakistani firing on January 11, two Army personnel, including a major, lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on the same day along the LoC in Rajouri district.

