PM Modi calls Manohar Parrikar 'architect of modern Goa'

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018.

Published: 20th January 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Calling ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar the "architect of modern Goa", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday prayed for his quick recovery.

"I wish my best friend ... well and hope for his quick recovery. He is indeed the architect of modern Goa. And I salute his efforts at work despite being ill," Modi said, in response to a question from a party worker in Goa during video conference.

Modi said both the state government as well as the Central government were making efforts to resume mining in the state, which was banned by the Supreme Court in February 2018.

"Goa's economy is hinged on mining," he said.

Mining was banned in the state by the apex court, citing irregularities in mining lease renewal procedures.

