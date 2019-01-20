Home Nation

Punjab: Man mauled to death by lions at Chhatbir zoo

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the police are waiting for someone to claim his body before conducting the post-mortem.

Published: 20th January 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 22-year-old man was mauled by lions in the lion safari at the Mohendra Choudhary Zoological Park known as “Chhatbir zoo” near Chandigarh today afternoon.

Sources said that the victim reportedly entered the lion safari by scaling the wall around 1.30 pm. There were two lions inside the safari while three were in an enclosure. The driver of the bus which ferries the visitors inside the safari, noticed the body when was driving the visitors inside the safari and he informed the zoo officials.

Then immediately the lion safari was closed citing maintenance by the zoo officials and police reached the spot and investigations started.

Punjab Chief Wild Life Warden, Kuldeep Kumar said," In the afternoon a man scaled the boundary wall which is thirty feet high and jumped inside the safari in the zoo. The quick response team of the zoo reacted promptly as they saw the man jumping and alerted the other staff posted in the safari and thus the safari was closed. It took 5 to 6 minutes for the rescue team to reach this man and then immediately he was taken out of clutches of the lions and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he was declared brought dead.’’

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Derabassi. While the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the police are waiting for someone to claim his body before conducting the post-mortem.

"The deceased had major injuries on his right eye, neck and scratches on his chest and thigh,’’ said the doctors on duty at the hospital."

"No mobile phone or any other items revealing the identity of the deceased could be recovered from him. We will give an advertisement in the newspaper tomorrow about him, and if nobody arrives for him, then after seventy two hours the post-mortem will be conducted, ” said a police official.

