Rajasthan police to set up protection home to save runaway couples

Acting upon Rajasthan High Court’s direction, a detailed draft has been prepared to ensure the safety of the couples who fear a threat to their life.

Rajasthan police have decided to set up a shelter home to protect couples who have to resort to eloping and marry against the wishes of their parents.  

The police will also launch a helpline to provide immediate assistance to such couples in case they are in any kind of danger from anyone revolting against their marriage, additional director general of police (ADGP) (Civil Rights) Janga Srinivas Rao, said.

The Police Headquarter (PHQ) has reportedly directed all district heads to set up helplines in compliance with a court order.

All police range and district heads have also been directed to appoint a senior most lady police officer at every district headquarter and police station as a nodal officer to assist the couples.

